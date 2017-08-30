modernghana logo

On Listed Banks: BoG Rectifies UT, Capital Bank ‘Blunder’

CitiFMonline
9 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Following Citi Business News' revelation that the defunct Capital and UT Banks are still on the list of banks in Ghana, the Bank of Ghana has amended its list of commercial banks.

The two banks have since been assumed by GCB in a purchase and agreement arrangement approved by the Central bank on the 14th of August, 2017.

But a visit to the website of the BoG as at Tuesday, August 29, 2017, showed that Capital and UT Banks still had their Bank Identifier Codes (BICs) still posted as part of the thirty-one banks and three non-bank financial institutions.

However, subsequent checks have revealed that the Bank of Ghana has rectified the anomaly.

The BIC code is an identification mechanism used by commercial banks to send money overseas.


By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Business & Finance

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
