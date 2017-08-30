TOP STORIES
SSNIT Sacks Fake IT Consultant Caleb Afaglo
The Board of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has taken a decision to sack interdicted IT Manager Dr Caleb Afaglo.
The decision, which takes immediate effect, was taken after a marathon meeting held Wednesday by the newly constituted board of the Trust.
In a statement issued shortly after the meeting, the board stated unequivocally Dr Afaglo fraudulently acquired his job by providing fake degrees.
"That Dr. Caleb Afaglo, the General Manager, MIS of the Trust be relieved of his position with immediate effect. He is currently on interdiction. Evidence made available to the Trust indicates that the University degrees presented by Dr. Afaglo to secure his employment at the Trust are fake.
"The Trust will collaborate with Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to ensure that those suspected of breaches of the Law in respect of the OBS Contract are dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.
"SSNIT expects the names of people associated with the I.T. (OBS) contracts to be released in the near future.
"The Board and Management of SSNIT want to state that they will publish the findings of the PricewaterhouseCoopers as promised at their recent press conference," the statement signed by Victoria Abaidoo Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT said.
The Board says it will take steps to clean the Trust and restore its credibility.
Dr Afaglo was interdicted by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) after it emerged the degrees he claimed to have were fake.
More soon
