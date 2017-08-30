TOP STORIES
Is A-Plus Also A Greedy Bastard?
I am quite familiar with his showbiz pseudonym but not his music; for, on any good day, I prefer the music of the more versatile and eclectic Daddy Lumba. Maybe this has something to do with my Asante-Dwaben ancestral provenance. But whatever the case may be, when A-Plus emerged publicly in the media – he never really left, to be certain – to vehemently accuse some two Akufo-Addo Chiefs-of-Staff of being stupidly corrupt, or corrupt and stupid, I was taken a bit aback, because no specific examples or instances of stupidity and corruption were cited to back up such patently outrageous accusations.
Ordinarily, this would have amounted to slander or defamation. And now, like the self-serving case of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the “motor-mouthed” Assin-Central New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament, it is emerging that the allegations made by A-Plus, who is also known as Mr. Kwame AsareObeng, may be made up of a whole cask of hogwash (See “A-Plus Receives GHC 12,000 Monthly from His BOST Contract – Report” Yen.Com.Gh / Ghanaweb.com 8/30/17).
His allegations of rank corruption against Messrs. Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye may lack the requisite substance of reality, because it has now emerged that having been awarded a lucrative GHC 12,000monthly contract with BOST, or the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport subsidiary of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. AsareObeng, whose musical composition, or compositions, graced the electioneering campaign trail of Nana Akufo-Addo, has beenimportunately demanding to be fed even more contractual awards. It is the same sort of greed that appears to have vaulted Mr. Agyapong, the Assin-Central MP, into the delirious conniption and paroxysm of bitterly complaining that the most fetching government contractual awards have been going to other much lesser souls than himself.
At any rate, we have just learned from the fire-spitting Brong-Ahafo Regional NPP Youth Organizer that A-Plus may, in fact, be getting far more mileage from his contribution to the Akufo-Addo Campaign than he really deserves. And the reason? Well, according to Abronye DC, also known as Mr. Kwame Baffoe, A-Plus got fully paid for his contribution to the Akufo-Addo Campaign. If, indeed, what has been filtering into the media mainstream is the factual reality, then, of course, A-Plus has absolutely no other alternative but to render an unqualified public apology to Messrs. Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye, or expect to have his contract summarily revoked.
A-Plus may also have unduly added onto the negative public perception of the 8-month-old Akufo-Addo government as one that is thoroughgoing corrupt, a reality that is purely chimerical or decidedly nonexistent. If, on the other hand, A-Plus has a substantive story to tell than that which has been fed the media by Mr. Kwame Baffoe, then, of course, it goes without saying that the former has a moral obligation to explain himself much more coherently and promptly so.
