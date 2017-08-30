TOP STORIES
West Gonja District Assembly Held First Meeting As DCE Seeks Total Support
The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the West Gonja district in the northern region, Hon Seed Muhazu Jibril, has called for full support from all stakeholders in the district to help his administration bring the needed development to the area.
The DCE said this at the district's First Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held at the district assembly conference hall in Damongo on Tuesday 29th August, 2017.
'Let me first of all pledge my willingness to work with all and sundry for the betterment of the lives of our people in the district. I will therefore need the full support and cooperation of Hon Assembly members, Heads of Departments, Institutions and sub vented organizations to develop the district. I am much aware of the challenges faced by our district and it requires a concerted effort and commitment on the part of all stakeholders to be able to stem the tides' .he said
The DCE presented to the house, full report of the district's activities covering January to June, 2017.
Issues bothering on finance, Development interventions, Health, Assembly support , Community Performance Based Financing(CPBF) project, Agriculture, Resiliency In Northern Ghana(RING) program, Planting for Food and Jobs, Education, One District One Factory, Security situation, among other relevant sectoral activities within the district.
On the cash inflows, he explained that the Assembly received funds from various sources as follows,
Internal Generated Fund -GHC207,378.58
District Assembly Common Fund -GHC302,091.37
Donor project (RING) - GHC1, 350, 941.33
DDF - NIL
MSHARP. - NIL
Water Tanker GHC 10,211.00
MPs Common Fund - GHC 53,670.29
PWD Funds -Nil
The above resources have been expended on projects and programmes of the Assembly in accordance with the Financial Administration and Regulation Act (FAR), ranging from education, health, construction and support systems.
Welcoming members back to the house, the Hon Presiding Member (PM) of the district Hon Katribi Dramani, officially thanked the Hon Assembly members for the confidence repose in him, having elected him as the PM of the Assembly.
Congratulating the DCE on his new administrative role, Hon Katribi also thanked the District Coordinating Director(DCD) for holding the fort of administration during the then long absence of a DCE .
On why the Assembly is holding her first meeting in the third quarter,
he explained that the Assembly should have organized the First Assembly Ordinary Meeting long since but due to unforseen circumstances the house could not honour it.
' I would like to appeal to administration to do all they can to surmount these recurrent unforseen circumstances when general assembly meetings are to be organized, because delays in organizing such meetings is detrimental to the development of the district', he said
On assuming office, he took time to account to the house about the official assignments.
He said he attended a Constitutional amendment (Local Government Act) in Tamale with the DCD and others. This was to equip them with knowledge on local government act effective implementation processes.
He also participated in the Internal Auditors Conference together with the DCE and others,
attended a meeting at Kpembe with Hon members for the approval of a petition by Gonja Traditional Council to be presented to the President on the creation of a possible Guan Region to cover all Gonjaland Districts.
He reminded the house of the numerous concerns and complains raised by the electorates in connection with , Poor road network in Damongo township, inadequate expansion of electricity , poor sanitation management, security , among others, urging the house to put up prudent measures to resolve or mitigate the challenges.
On logging and charcoal burning, he warned that the law will deal severely with people who are thwarting the efforts of the assembly in combating the menace, and charged all those involved to put a stop to their activities, or be ready to face the full angles of the law.
He thanked and praised workers of the district for their selfless dedication to work but charged some of the workers with bad attitudes towards work, disrespect for authority , mismanagement of the scarce resources to change their attitudes and contribute their quota towards the development of the district.
The district directors for Agriculture, Labour and industrial relation also took their turn to answer quetions from the Assembly members.
The house then approved fourteen recommendations from the executive committee of the General Assembly.
The meeting was attended by Hon Assembly members, Head of departments, Chiefs, Security agencies, among others.
