Nigeria lose goalkeeper Akpeyi to injury

AFP
53 minutes ago | Nigeria
Nigeria's goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is injured. By FRANCISCO LEONG (AFP/File)
Abuja (AFP) - Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will miss Friday's World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo with injury, coach Gernot Rohr said on Wednesday.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa from Nigerian club FC Ifeanyi Ubah will now start the game, while Dele Ajiboye from Plateau United has been handed a late invitation to the squad in the absence of South-Africa based Akpeyi.

Ezenwa is skipper of the home-based Eagles and his penalty save helped the country qualify for a third straight African Nations Championship at the expense of Benin in Kano earlier this month.

"This boy (Ezenwa) who plays in Nigeria will now start the game," Rohr said.

"He did well with the home-based national team and he will do well (against Cameroon), we will protect him and give him confidence. The home fans will also give him confidence."

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi also withdrew from the squad on Sunday with a thigh problem, but captain Mikel John Obi is set to play after four months out due to an abdominal injury.

Nigeria

