Andrew Awuni Wants SSNIT Investments Probed
The Founder of the Centre for Freedom and Accuracy, Andrew Awuni, has called for investigations into investment portfolios of Ghana's largest pension manager, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).
His call follows the current scandal that has hit the Trust.
SSNIT is currently being investigated by Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) Public Procurement Authority (PPA) after it pumped $72 million dollars into a non-functional digitization project.
SSNIT, which used to own about 89% share in Merchant bank [now UMB], currently has less than 5% shares in the bank, after they lost a case they contested in court against the new bank’s new managers, Fortiz.
Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Awuni, who is also a former spokesperson to ex-president John Kufuor, said SSNIT's recent troubles should not be taken lightly.
“It's a big loss to the Ghanaian contributor, in fact, it should raise the flag, the alarm bells of investment profiles of SSNIT. What decisions go into their investments? If you don't invest in the finance sector in this country which other area do you invest? Has SSNIT ever told us which area is actually doing so well that it is putting our money? Is it estate, block making, airlines, where are they putting our monies?”
“Unlike the banks …who are obliged by law to publish their accounts on 31st of March every year, who has actually looked at the accounts of SSNIT and to find out where our contributions are going?” he asked.
Meanwhile, SSNIT on its website said the Trust currently holds a number of shares listed on the Ghana Stock with about twenty-two (22) listed companies.
“The Trust has investments spread in seven sectors namely Manufacturing, Finance, Insurance, Distribution, Food & Beverage, Mining and Agriculture,” SSNIT stated on its website.
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonilne.com/Ghana
