modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

'Fake IT Doctor' Afaglo Sacked From SSNIT

CitiFMonline
2 hours ago | Headlines

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has sacked its General Manager for Management Information Systems (MIS), Dr. Caleb Afaglo, for securing a job at the Trust with fake degrees.

Dr. Afaglo was initially under interdiction.
SSNIT in a statement released today [Wednesday], says “evidence made available to the Trust indicates that the University degrees presented by Dr. Afaglo to secure his employment at the Trust are fake.”


More soon…

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Headlines

TOP STORIES

29 ‘galamseyers’ fined GHc15m over Atewa forest mining

3 hours ago

Alabi fights back: We did viability appraisal on 'abandoned' $150m SSN...

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Nobody can take away your pain... so don't let anyone take away your happiness.

By: Isaac Assan Donkoh quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line