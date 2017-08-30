TOP STORIES
'Fake IT Doctor' Afaglo Sacked From SSNIT
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has sacked its General Manager for Management Information Systems (MIS), Dr. Caleb Afaglo, for securing a job at the Trust with fake degrees.
Dr. Afaglo was initially under interdiction.
SSNIT in a statement released today [Wednesday], says “evidence made available to the Trust indicates that the University degrees presented by Dr. Afaglo to secure his employment at the Trust are fake.”
–
More soon…
