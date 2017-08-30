TOP STORIES
Corruption Allegations: A-Plus Welcomes CID Probe
Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A-Plus, has expressed satisfaction with the Criminal Investigations Department’s (CID) investigation into his corruption claims against two presidential staffers.
Speaking to Citi News, A-Plus said the CID invitation to him was only in fulfillment of President Nana Akufo-Addo's directive to security agencies to investigate any corruption allegations against his officials.
“…It is the same promise that the President made that he will investigate any allegation. So he has lived by the promise that he made. If I am alleging then he is asking that it be investigated and I think that it is in the right direction. I am very happy.”
The CID invitation extended to the NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who had also made similar corruption allegations, and backed claims.
The accusations came when A-Plus took to Facebook to accuse President Akufo-Addo's two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt.
In a rant, that he has since apologised to the President for , he described the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as thieves and called them stupid, without backing his claims with evidence.
Francis Asenso-Boakye subsequently rejected the unsubstantiated corruption claims made against him and Abu Jinapor.
Gov’t not chasing me
A-Plus noted further that, this invitation was not some sort of witch-hunt against him by the government because of his allegations.
“I don't want people to create the impression that the NPP government is chasing people who are coming out with allegations. Anybody who has any allegation of corruption should come out with it. The President will investigate it.”
On the corruption claims against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, A-Plus said he was “not going to put out anything yet.”
“I don't think any discussion with the police will be shelved or will be secret. So let's use the institutions,” he added.
By: Umaru Sanda Amadu/Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana
