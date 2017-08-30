TOP STORIES
I’ll end my oil contract with BOST – A-Plus
Musician and New Patriotic Party sympathizer (NPP), A-Plus, has told Citi News that he is in the process of terminating his contract with Ghana's Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), which allows him to transport oil across the country on behalf of the company.
A-Plus, who claimed his contract had existed since May this year [2017] in a Citi News interview, said “as I speak, I've sent somebody who is on his way to deliver a letter to BOST to terminate the contract that we have to transport fuel around Ghana.”
He said his decision to abrogate the contract was because of accusations that BOST has given him over GHc3 million for transporting fuel.
A-Plus, who insisted that BOST has not given him a pesewa, said some people are also slandering the president over the issue, adding that such claims are “not good for the President.”
“I want to put on record that BOST has not paid me any money, not even one Ghana cedis. It is not only that, but people want to bring the President's name in saying that the President is giving huge monies to his friends and supporters and it is not good for the president. It is just wild allegations that A-plus is making three million cedis at BOST. It is laughable; it is not something that we should even go into,” he added.
The musician further defended his contract with BOST, saying that over 300 Ghanaian companies transact such businesses with BOST.
“There are over 300 transporters. I'm not sure that any of them were given the contract because of their relationship. I'm a Ghanaian, I am entitled to do business in this country,” he added.
CID invites A-Plus, Kennedy Agyapong over corruption claims
A-Plus's action follows his invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to answer questions on his claim that the two Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor are corrupt.
In a post on Facebook, he described the two as being “stupid” although he failed to explain their crime.
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has also been invited over the same issue after he on public radio said there are more corrupt officials in the Akufo-Addo government.
A-Plus has however apologized to the President for the method he used in attacking the presidential staffers.
“The approach was very wrong. I have apologized to the President especially,” he said in an earlier Citi News interview.
–
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
