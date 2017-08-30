TOP STORIES
Photos: Armed Robbers Attack 3 At Kasoa
On Wednesday 30th August, 2017 03: 20 hrs, the Kasoa District police Night Patrol Team received a distress call that a house at Lamptey Bigman Town, Kasoa was attacked by armed robbers.
The patrol team led by Inspr. Acquah proceeded to the scene and met Abubakari Abdul Kadril 23yrs a mobile money vendor with gunshot wounds on right and left legs and arms, Jabil Abdul Kadril 17 yrs a student shot on the chest and Mammound Jarrah 21yrs also received bullet wounds on right and left legs.
The robbers entered the seven room house by jumbing over the fence wall and used cement blocks to force open five doors and took several assorted mobile phones, laptops, unspecified amount of money and personal effects.
The team retrieved nine empty shells of 9mm ammunition from the scene.
Victims were rushed to Kasoa Polyclinic and later referred to Korle bu Hospital for further treatment.
Below are pictures of the attack,
