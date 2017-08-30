TOP STORIES
Why is it that most chinese have bad teeth? And most Africans with very good teethBy: akoaso,HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Minority's deafening silence on SSNIT scandal surprising – Majority leader
Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has expressed shock at the silence of the Minority in Parliament, about the scandal that has rocked the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).
According to him, the Members of the Parliament from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who are quick to organize press conferences on topical issues, have turned a deaf ear to the scandal which has dominated discussions on both traditional and social media platforms since last week.
The state pensions trust is currently being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for spending $72 million on procuring and installing software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) in a bid to digitize the Trust.
In the latest twist to some questionable transactions at SSNIT, Joy News has learnt the sum of $150 million was spent by the Trust on a housing project without a value for money audit.
Documents intercepted by Joy News have revealed the Professor Joshua Alabi led-SSNIT Board authorized the use of the fund in 2015. His predecessor, Kwame Peprah has also been fingered in the controversy surrounding the $72million OBS project.
Some members of the Minority in Parliament
Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Minority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu could not grasp why the Minority has not spoken about the topical issue which has created a lot of controversy in the country.
He hinted, Parliament will institute an investigation into the SSNIT $72 million software deal in October when the House returns from recess.
The Majority Leader indicated that, the inconsistencies in the amount for the software project demonstrate a lack of professionalism in the use of public funds.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Politics