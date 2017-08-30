modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

No Cash For Tamale Teaching Hospital Oxygen Plant

Daily Guide
7 minutes ago | Health

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr David Zawumya Kobilla, has expressed worry about the lack of funds to purchase parts of the hospital's faulty oxygen plant.

He revealed that the facility spends over GH¢15,000 weekly in purchasing oxygen from a company in Kumasi to supply the facility.

Dr Kobilla lamented that the continuous purchase of gas cylinders from Kumasi was putting pressure on the facility's finances.

This was made known when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health paid a working visit to the facility.

Speaking to a cross-section of the media, the Chairman for Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah, explained that the most challenging issue at the Tamale Teaching Hospital is the oxygen plant.

“It's unfortunate that a big facility like this has to rely on oxygen cylinders from Kumasi to supply to patients,” he bemoaned.

He assured management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital that the committee would channel their concern to the Ministry of Health to see how best they can support the facility purchase parts of the oxygen plant.

 FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Health

TOP STORIES

Teacher trainee allowance ready

47 minutes ago

Corruption at Flagstaff House: A-Plus apologises over use of raspy wor...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The evil men do lives after them.

By: tim quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line