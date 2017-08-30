TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
‘My approach was wrong’ – A-Plus apologizes for ‘Facebook’ accusations
Musician and New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathiser, Kwame A-plus has apologised to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his public allegations against some of his appointees.
“The approach was very wrong. I have apologised to the president especially,” he said in a Citi News interview as he expressed some remorse for his actions.
A-Plus, real name Kwame Asare Obeng, took to Facebook to accuse President Akufo-Addo's two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt.
But he has admitted that he should have taken his accusation to more appropriate avenues.
“It is not being public that will solve the issue. It is about getting it to the right authorities and making sure that it is sorted out. It was a very wrong approach. I have apologised. Any opportunity that I have, I will apologise for the approach. The method was very wrong.”
In a post on Facebook, he described the two as being “corrupt” and “stupid” although he failed to explain their crime.
“…7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very stupid deputy chief of staff. It's amazing how Nana was able to appoint two thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you'll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him, then you (sic),” A-Plus stated on his Facebook page.
He has since been invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to answer questions about the corruption claims.
This came on the back of a directive President Akufo-Addo gave to the security agencies to investigate any corruption allegations made against his officials .
–
By: Umaru Sanda Amadu/Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana
