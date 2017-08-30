modernghana logo

Mothers Of Children With Cerebral Palsy Given A “Treat”

Hannah Awadzi (Mrs) || Senior Journalist & Communications Specialist, Ghana News Agency (GNA)
25 minutes ago | General News

Mothers of children with cerebral palsy havebeen given a treat intended to make them relax and feel pampered.

The mothers were taken through body massage, pedicure and manicure while they enjoyed a cocktail of dishes and soothing music free of charge

Ms. Sylvia Kusi –Appouh, mother of a child with cerebral palsy who opened her home for the mothers and ensured that they felt pampered said she knows what mothers of children with cerebral palsy go through so she felt the need to make them feel pampered.

The event dubbed: respite pampering brought together about 25 mothers of children with cerebral palsy.

It was an occasion for the mothers to share experiences, jokes and have funwhile learning from one another.

Many of the mothers who attended the event were full of praise for Ms. Kusi-Appouh’s family and friends for making the event a success and called for more of such events.

Ms. Kusi-Appouh expressed gratitude to Malom Foods, Rubies House of beauty and Serwaa Bags for their support.

