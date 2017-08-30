TOP STORIES
Science and Religion are in constant tussle to occupy the space of the mind.By: Miezah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Corruption allegations: Police CID demands evidence from A-Plus, Agyapong
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police has asked two NPP fire brands- musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus and Assin North MP Kennedy Agyapong to provide evidence of their corruption allegation against the two deputies to the Chief of Staff.
Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin disclosed this in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday.
His comments come barely a week after the president promised to root out corruption in his own government.
Addressing party supporters at the just ended National Delegates Conference held over the weekend, the president minced no words about his readiness to subject his appointees to thorough corruption scrutiny.
He said everyone of his appointees will be investigated if corruption allegations are made against them.
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
In keeping to the promise, the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Arhin said Kennedy Agyepong and A Plus have been contacted to provide evidence for their corruption allegations, adding, those who make allegations of corruption should be ready to provide the evidence to back it.
He said although President Akufo-Addo is bent on fighting corruption, he will not jump at every allegation made against his appointees.
“I know for a fact that as of yesterday, the CID made contact with A-Plus and Kennedy Agyapong with regard to the allegations they made against the two deputies of the chief of staff," he said.
“The era in which allegations were made against persons for making sake is over,” he indicated, adding that “the president said if you have any allegation against anybody, you should be prepared to back it up.”
Francis Asenseo-Boakye and Abu Jinapor
Musician and an ardent supporter of President Akufo-Addo, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus in a Facebook post on Saturday accused the two deputies – Francis Asenseo-Boakye and Abu Jinapor – of being “corrupt”.
A Plus, who declared his support for then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the December 2016 polls questioned why the two personalities were appointed to serve in government.
He described them as not only “corrupt” but “thieves, arrogant and stupid.”
“NPP delegates congress…. 7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials, including the two very stupid deputy chief of staffs. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you,” his post read.
The Assin North MP has also been vehement in his accusation of the two personalities.
In a reaction, Mr Arhin said the president is bent on dealing with corruption and any allegation of corruption against any of his appointees will be investigated.
But those who make the allegations should be “prepared to provide evidence,” he stressed.
A-Plus tol the host of the Super Morning Show, Kojo Yankson that he will honour the CID’s request and is prepared to provide the evidence.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News