NCA Staff Donate To Sierra Leone Mudslide Victims
Staff of the National Communications Authority (NCA) have donated disaster relief items such as mattresses, pieces of clothes, blankets, bedsheets and several bales of used clothing worth GH¢10,000.00 to support victims of the mudslide and flood disaster which hit a suburb of Freetown, Sierra Leone a couple of weeks ago. The items were donated through the Sierra Leone High Commission in Ghana on Tuesday, 29th August, 2017.
The NCA staff met with the High Commissioner, Madam Umu Hawa Tejan-Jaloh and her colleagues who welcomed the staff. NCA Staff also signed the book of condolence on behalf of NCA staff. Mrs. Mavis Obeng-Aidoo led the delegation to donate the relief items and spoke on her colleagues’ efforts to help the victims.
She recounted that staff of the Authority were sad and moved by the disaster which had taken the lives of hundreds of people and rendered thousands homeless. Mrs. Obeng-Aidoo said, to help alleviate the suffering of victims, staff voluntarily made cash donations which were used to purchase the relief items.
Her Excellency Madam Umu Hawa Tejan-Jaloh receiving the items, expressed appreciation on behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone for the kind gesture.
She also expressed her gratitude to the many groups and individuals that have made various donations in support of the victims of the tragedy. She said, the relief items presented will go a long way to relieve these victims.
Heavy rains in the city of Freetown in Sierra Leone in August 2017, have caused major landslides in various parts of the city. This left thousands of people homeless and hundreds dead.
Food, clean drinking water, and clothing are now needed to help those that have lost everything. Over 1,000 homes have been covered in deep mud with people stranded inside.
