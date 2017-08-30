TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
25 Years Of NPP, Our Root, Our Strength, Our Future And (For The Purpose Of This Article) Our Weakness
On this same day (29th August) four years ago, the NPP again led the way in our democratic dispensation. Perseverance pays, patience moves mountains!
The SC delivered the landmark election petition verdict. The highest court of the land spoke in favor of the NDC candidate John Mahama. Four years down the line, the man who chose to go to court is the President. As a premise of my essay, 25years of NPP, our root, our strengths, our future and our weaknesses (for the purpose of this write up). You'd recall the NPP had its maiden historic national delegates conference since its assumption into office following an overwhelming victory in last year's general elections with the theme as captured above for the article.
The root of NPP has always been diplomacy and respect for the rule of law. As a grand daughter of the first political movement in Ghana, UGCC, the NPP has for the past 25years kept the flame of democracy which was lighted 70years ago alive. The NPP is a center right liberal-capitalist; property owning Democratic Party with an indispensable motto: Development in Freedom.
Traditionally, the mother UP fought against the repugnant imposition of one party state in the country by a leading founding member of Ghana, Dr. O. K. Nkrumah.
In December 1957, the sovereign CPP under the leadership of Dr. Nkrumah passed the Avoidance of Discrimination Act that was aimed at ensuring that political parties were nationally based. Owing to this, Chief Dombo who was the leader of the leading opposition NPP(Northern Peoples' Party), selflessly relinquished the power to lead the merger UP to Dr. Busia.
This selfless step birthed the novel strength as a party, selflessness.
It also would be recalled that, the ruling CPP had attempted to silence the outspoken and mettlesome Chief with an offer, if you like an inducement of a ministerial position. Chief Dombo out of love for multiparty democracy rejected the offer EVEN with threats of his life. It's therefore not surprising to find NPP very hostile to corruption and bribery, the latest attestation being the NDC JDM-chairman Bugri's bribery saga.
Our strength has also been our ability to harness and nurture great potentials in the youth. The party, notwithstanding the many ripe intellectuals has found space in government to nurture the youth.
Going forward, our future rest on our collective consciousness of the role played by our northern forbears in the formative period of Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition. As listening and accessible as the President is, his appointees as a matter of urgency must be accessible to the people.
Finally, our major weakness which threatens the attractiveness of the party to our northern brethren is the unguarded, reckless and precarious comments the people of the north periodically suffer from party bigwigs. Without any assumption, the northern extraction was the biggest share holder in the formation of our tradition. We therefore demand that respect and recognition.
Writer: Iddrisu Mohammed Tamimu is a political commentator and Senior Staff Nurse.
