TOP STORIES
A deduction is an argument in which,certain things being laid down,something,other than these necessarily comes about them.By: Aristotel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Jumia Travel Uganda Partners With Blu Cruise To Provide Transport Services For Clients
Kampala, August 30th 2017 - Jumia Travel Uganda, with the aim to continue providing quality and efficient services for it’s clientele has struck a partnership with Blu-Cruise to provide transport services to all those who book hotels and flights on the site.
Provision of the transport will be crucial for airport pickup, hotel to city transportation and any activities planned by the customer that require them to get from one place to another. Jumia Travel clientele will receive the service at special rates across the various fleet types on town service, rental, and airport transfers.
To kick off the partnership, Blu-Cruise will be providing a coaster dubbed the “Jumia Travel Party Bus” for the upcoming Nyege Nyege Music Festival happening from 1st to 3rd September, that will be transporting people from Kampala to Jinja on Friday 1st September 2017.
" At Jumia Travel, the customer is king, we take the initiative to provide innovative solutions to fit our customers’ needs. With this new partnership with Blu-Cruise, customers are now offered an easier and more efficient transport system making it easier to go on that business or leisure trip,” says Country Manager Jumia Travel Uganda- Timothy Mugume.
Jumia Travel Uganda aims to continue making booking with the site more user friendly and efficient so as to allow more people to enjoy the travel experience.
About Jumia Travel
Jumia Travel ( travel.jumia.com ) is the N°1 Pan African Online Travel Agency, which simplifies the travel booking experience by allowing users to compare prices and amenities in a fast and secure manner.
With more than 30,000 hotels in Africa (+300,000 hotels around the world) and more than a hundred flight companies as partners, Jumia Travel aims to democratize travel by reducing travelling cost, providing the largest inventory of properties and granting local & high-quality services to become the one stop travel shop in the continent.
Jumia Travel is active in over 40 countries in Africa, with 10 local offices, and more than 400 travel specialists constantly in touch with our customers. Our main hubs are in Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana), Dakar (Senegal), Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Algiers (Algeria), Douala (Cameroon), Kampala (Uganda), Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania), Nairobi (Kenya) and Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). Before June 2016, Jumia Travel was known as Jovago. It was founded in 2013 by Jumia and is backed by MTN, Millicom, Rocket Internet, Orange, Axa and other financial partners.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Travel & Tourism