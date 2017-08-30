TOP STORIES
I have doled out a gift of salt and received a fist-full of chili-peppers in return. Trans. from Akan by Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
President Akufo-Addo Must Demand The Restoration Of The Ban On Importing Health-Damaging Substandard Fuel Into Ghana
Hmm, Ghana - eyeasem o. Some of our nation's politicians are pretty hard to fathom. What a strange lot many of them are. Have they still not read and understood the national mood yet? Ebeeii.
The question is: Why is the minister for energy, Hon. Boakye Agyarko, acting as the spokesperson for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to explain away the outrageous decision to lift the ban on the dumping of health-damaging and vehicle-engine-damaging substandard fuel on the Ghanaian market by racketeers?
Has it escaped an intelligent gentleman like him that the ban on the importation of substandard fuel into Ghana is in society's long-term interest? How unfortunate that he appears not to understand the implications of that decision that is only in the interest of dishonest and profiteering businesspeople.
In case it escapes the Hon. Boakye Agyarkos of our nation, the suspension of the ban of the importation of substamdard fuel into Ghaa is a classic example of the baleful influence and power of faceless lobbyists operating from the shadows in Ghana - where money apparently talks: even if it enriches crooked businesses whose products silently kill people and damage vehicle engines.
To ban the importation of damaging and dangerwous substandard fuel - yes, that is exactly what it actually is, substandard according to EU specifications for fuel - that damages vehicle engines and harms the health of Ghanaians because harmful emissions from the exhausts of vehicles using it contribute to poor air quality especially in urban areas - is in the national interest. Definitely.
The question therefore is: If it is only right and proper to ban substandard from being dumped on the Ghanaian market by greedy and callous criminals - why then has a ban protecting our nation from a trade enriching racketeers been suddenly lifted?
Perchance, is it because the criminal syndicates raking in hundreds of millions of dollars on a regular basis from this super-lucrative monstrosity and abominable crime against Ghanaians, will lose out? Ebeeii. Incredible.
It is increasingly becoming clear that our honest and principled leader, President Akufo-Addo, ought to watch some of his ministers with eagle eyes.
With respect, for the sake of all Ghanaiansa, President Akufo-Addo must insist that only fuel that meets European Union standards ought to be imported into Ghana. Full stop.
If stocks of substandard fuel remain in tanks on tank farms as a result of the ban does it not only mean that the crooks who brought them into the country will lose money? And if that is the case, why should that result in the lifting of the ban? Does the ban not mean in practice that no more vehicle engines will be damaged and that air quality in urban Ghana will improve dramatically because of their removal from the downstream fuel supply chain?
Has the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) ever calculated the overall cost to the nation of the increase in respiratory illneses from the air pollution resulting from the use of this dangerous rubbish? Perchance, have they calculated the trillions of Ghana cedis being lost by vehicle owners whose engines have been damaged and are being damaged because of this crooked substandard fuel importation business? Incredible.
If he is wise, Hon. Boakye Agyarko would disassociate himself from this case-study of special-interest racketeering being used to rip hapless Ghanians off quickly - before it damages his reputation permanently. Haaba. He must understand clearly that he might soon have to follow Hon. Agyapong Quaittoo if he is not careful. This is a resigning matter. Actually. Hmm...
If crooks in the system insist on benefitting financially from this fraudulent enterprise enriching rogue companies such as Trafigura and Glencore and their local lackeys at great cost to Ghanaian society, Hon. Boakye Agyarko must understand that it will only end in tears for him. Eventually.
There will definitely be consequences for all those behind this foolishness and stupidity informed by sheer greed. Unfathomable greed, that is. Hmm, Ghana - eyeasem o.
Finally, the point ought to be made that we are a civilised people who care about our health. We therefore demand that henceforth only fuel that meets EU standards is brought into Ghana legally. The president must act quickly to restore the ban. We repeat: Henceforth only fuel that meets European standards must be allowed into Ghana. Period.
Haaba.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kofi Thompson
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Feature Article