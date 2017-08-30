modernghana logo

Truth And Honesty, The Rule For The Transformation Of Ghana (Part 1)

Godfried Konglo
14 minutes ago | Opinion/Feature

"The truth is the only thing worth having, and, in civilized life, like ours where so many risks are removed, facing it is almost the only courageous thing left to do."- E. V. Lucas

History has taught us that values and virtues are much stronger than physical wealth. For virtues and values attract material wealth of all kinds.

When truth and honesty is embraced in a nation the resultant effect is development in all its ramifications.

At the heart of corruption which is a major set back to Ghana's development is dishonesty and lack of truth.

Most African countries are well endowed with all kinds of material wealth: gold, iron, diamond, oil etc yet they are poor and living in economic distress because of poor culture which does not exalt truth and honesty.

"Before us lie two paths -honesty and dishonesty. The short sighted embark on the dishonest path; the wise on the honest. For the wise know the truth; in helping others we help ourselves; and in hurting others we hurt ourselves. Character overshadows money and trust ruses above fame. Honesty is still the best policy." - Napoleon Hill

To be continued...
🇬🇭God bless our Homeland Ghana🇬🇭
LIFE IS PREDICTABLE.
GODFRIED K. KONGLO, Knust.
[email protected]

