TOP STORIES
The unperishable assets that a responsible parent leaves behind for his or her children are education and knowing GodBy: Kwesi Mensah(Kinesi)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Truth And Honesty, The Rule For The Transformation Of Ghana (Part 1)
"The truth is the only thing worth having, and, in civilized life, like ours where so many risks are removed, facing it is almost the only courageous thing left to do."- E. V. Lucas
History has taught us that values and virtues are much stronger than physical wealth. For virtues and values attract material wealth of all kinds.
When truth and honesty is embraced in a nation the resultant effect is development in all its ramifications.
At the heart of corruption which is a major set back to Ghana's development is dishonesty and lack of truth.
Most African countries are well endowed with all kinds of material wealth: gold, iron, diamond, oil etc yet they are poor and living in economic distress because of poor culture which does not exalt truth and honesty.
"Before us lie two paths -honesty and dishonesty. The short sighted embark on the dishonest path; the wise on the honest. For the wise know the truth; in helping others we help ourselves; and in hurting others we hurt ourselves. Character overshadows money and trust ruses above fame. Honesty is still the best policy." - Napoleon Hill
To be continued...
🇬🇭God bless our Homeland Ghana🇬🇭
LIFE IS PREDICTABLE.
GODFRIED K. KONGLO, Knust.
[email protected]
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Godfried Konglo
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Opinion/Feature