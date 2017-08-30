TOP STORIES
Importers & Freight Forwarders: Is This Their Time-- ‘Paperless Ports Clearing System’?
I’ve always been intrigued by what goes on in our nation’s sea ports particularly at the Tema Harbour. What keeps the undue delay in freight clearance at the port? What causes the rampant stealing and loss of goods? Why do custom officers demand bribes and kickbacks when freight forwarders and importers have duly paid all taxes and monies required of them? Why importers end up paying penalties to customs?
There is incredibly lots of paperwork (at the point of clearance) which adds up to the stress. The daily shuttling from point A to point B in a bid to get the consignment cleared. How could I forget the anxiety and the unknown that build up right from the bedroom or living room. Perhaps the early morning phone call from the custom officer that suggested that the goods are stuck somewhere. Where’s somewhere? Is it somewhere in Tema or somewhere on the high seas?
But it never stops there. There’s also palpable tension that swathes the atmosphere. That sets the two—the importer and custom officer on a seemingly collision course. There, arguments swirl, common ground is hard to find---often jettisoned in the deep blue Ocean amid insults, curses and retributions.
This and many more put l a lot of complexities on the pathway of the Ghanaian importer. And whenever you’re able to get the goods cleared after that long hustle and bustle you wonder: when is this going to end? Would there be a time or day when the Ghanaian importer can heap a deep sigh of relief?
Thankfully there appears to be a solution on the way. There’s a man called 'Paperless Ports Clearing' system. And much has already been spoken about him. The question is: Could this be the real deal to end the age-old port clearance problems?
Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that from September 1 2017 – which is probably less than two days away the NPP government is going to commence a policy called 'Paperless Ports Clearing' system.
“It’s a robust system that enables customs clearance to be carried out in four hours,” he said.
But wait the package was more than that. He also made it known that the administration was introducing what he called ‘First Port Rule’ in Ghana. What does that mean?
Basically, it’s a rule which will provide the avenue for the duty on goods destined for countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to be paid here in Ghana. According to the vice president this should provide a check on the dumping of goods destined for Ghana’s neighbouring countries on us (Ghana).
It’s understood that the yet-to-be introduced initiative, which is already being practised in many advanced countries where importers often enjoy quality and efficient services; has the potential to open the Ghanaian economy up and also to ensure rapid growth.
There’s currently a test trial of the project towards the September commencement, journalists were told.
“Under this new policy, Customs officials, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), agents, shipping lines, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Meridian Ports Services (MPS), Tema Container Terminal, other terminal operators, courier providers, and scan operators in the value chain are mandated to work together to generate instant results at the ports.”
In the meantime, there have been agitations from some freight forwarders and clearing agents, but government is urging them to exercise some level of restraint and allow the system to work for the benefit of their clients and the country as a whole.
That notwithstanding government has stated that as a people we should not forget that the public over the years had been dissatisfied because of the overall procedures, inexplicable charges, delays, lack of transparency and the complexity in port operations.
Also, the general public particularly importers were reminded that the paperless initiative doesn’t eliminate the middle-men i.e. agents and freight forwarders out of the system. Their presence and activity will still be visible on the ground.
“The current system replacing the lethargic one, we understand, is going to reduce the number of hands mandated to inspect imported goods. The joint mandatory inspection will become the order of the day. The fact that it is going to be paperless, in our humble opinion, does not suggest that it is going to weed out the important work of agents and freight forwarders from the system. In fact, it is rather not going to enhance the value of all those who are in the business of clearing goods on behalf of their clients as a senior customs official remarked last week. The paperless transaction will instead speed up the clearing processes at the ports and increase the revenue to the State,” government gave the assurance.
Meanwhile speculations are r rife that when the new paperless system is in full operation it would result downsizing or job-cuts at the port. But government has quickly debunked the suppositions. In effect, saying there’s no such thing in the pipeline.
“It’s clear that the target of this noble initiative is not job-cuts, but to make clearing of goods at the ports easier and more comfortable. The joy of bringing in more goods and the fact that it will help freight forwarders and clearing agents to be clearing goods within a couple of hours – some say four hours – should be good news to everybody.”
It has further prompted Ghanaians that by adopting the e-clearance system, the much-talked-about issue of corruption was going to be reduced drastically as the processes that lead to payments at every stage were going to be centralised.
“We are moving from a system of applying sub-standard and unnecessary complex procedures at the port to a system which meets international standards. We need value for money as a nation and we are going to insist on that.”
Is everything going to be cool and smooth as we go paperless?
Not really, I think we should expect some bumps on the road which is normal for every innovation. Nevertheless, going paperless has huge advantage over its counterpart and I can’t wait to see what I call Ghana’s’ New Dawn’ roll out. But some businesses across the world haven’t performed well under this environmentally friendly option.
The reason, they’ve been facing challenges such as cost of hardware and software. For example, the need to updating hard wares and soft wares often come with huge cost. If this is not factored into the equation the paperless idea might suffer eventually. Another challenge is the cost of keeping IT specialists. First of all, you have to consider the size of the office, so for a place like Tema Harbour you will need more IT specialists to keep your soft wares and hard wares work effectively and efficiently.
Remember also that we’re changing lanes if you like moving from the outer lane to the express lane. It’s obvious that we cannot switch to a paperless office overnight without giving our employees formal training or orientation. It means cost and resources. Be reminded also that not all the employees would want to the new norm. They simply hate to adapt.
What do you do in that scenario fire and hire a new hand?
We also have to think about hard ware failure, this could result loss of data which is a major threat to the business. Mind you, business can be down for days if proactive measures aren’t put in place. The question is: Are we prepared to deal with all that? And last but not least, is the issue regarding security failure. Can we protect our system from being hacked by hackers? That said, I’m all for the paperless project, I think it’s even long overdue.
