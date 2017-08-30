TOP STORIES
With courage you will dare to take risks, have the strength to be compassionate and the wisdom to be humble. Courage is the foundation of integrity.By: tim
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
2017 Most Influential Young Africans List Announced
In its vision of recognising young achievers across the African continent, Africa Youth Awards has released its 2nd annual list of the 2017100 Most Influential Young Africans, an initiative which is noted to be the biggest and most respected across the continent with participation from over 140 countries globally.
Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, President of Africa Youth Awards noted the exceptionality of this year’s list which has an unprecedented gender representation of 45 women and 55 men, which he noted as a great move to inspire more young women in Africa and across the world to reach out for their dreams.
The list which was restricted to age limits between, 15 & 36 had a coverage of 28 countries on the continent with Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya leading with 19, 18, 10, 7 representatives respectively.
The list compiled and approved by the awards Jury made up of young Africans from across globe after public nominations were received and reviewed.
Profiles of all the 100 nominees in the list are published on www.africayouthawards.organd was organized in partnership Avance Media, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, Global Skills Exchange, WatsUp TV, www.collegeinghana.com, All for Development and Ilead Africa with the support of various Media Organisations across the continent.
Below is the full list in alphabetical order
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News