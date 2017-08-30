modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

2017 Most Influential Young Africans List Announced

Prince Akpah
1 hour ago | General News

In its vision of recognising young achievers across the African continent, Africa Youth Awards has released its 2nd annual list of the 2017100 Most Influential Young Africans, an initiative which is noted to be the biggest and most respected across the continent with participation from over 140 countries globally.

Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, President of Africa Youth Awards noted the exceptionality of this year’s list which has an unprecedented gender representation of 45 women and 55 men, which he noted as a great move to inspire more young women in Africa and across the world to reach out for their dreams.

The list which was restricted to age limits between, 15 & 36 had a coverage of 28 countries on the continent with Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya leading with 19, 18, 10, 7 representatives respectively.

The list compiled and approved by the awards Jury made up of young Africans from across globe after public nominations were received and reviewed.

Profiles of all the 100 nominees in the list are published on www.africayouthawards.organd was organized in partnership Avance Media, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, Global Skills Exchange, WatsUp TV, www.collegeinghana.com, All for Development and Ilead Africa with the support of various Media Organisations across the continent.

Below is the full list in alphabetical order

  1. Achaleke Christian Leke
  2. Aigbe Omoregie
  3. AKA
  4. Akani Simbine
  5. Albert Kusi
  6. Ali Kiba
  7. Alloysius Attah
  8. Almaz Ayana
  9. Amel Bouchoucha
  10. Ameyaw Debrah
  11. Amr Sobhy
  12. Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily
  13. Asamoah Gyan
  14. Asma Khalifa
  15. Bashir Ahmad
  16. Berla Mundi
  17. Bonang Matheba
  18. Bongani Baloyi
  19. Boniface Mwangi
  20. Bosun Tijani
  21. Cassper Nyovest
  22. Caster Semenya
  23. Catherine Constantinides
  24. Mutoba Ngoma
  25. Cyprian Nyakundi
  26. Damien Mouzoun
  27. Damilola Oluwatoyinbo
  28. Davido
  29. Diamond Platnumz
  30. Diana Elizabeth Michael
  31. DJ Arafat
  32. DJ Zinhle
  33. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
  34. Dr. Kelechi Anyikude
  35. Ehiz
  36. Ekow Mensah
  37. Elijah Amoo Addo
  38. Ellen Chilemba
  39. Eric Kinoti
  40. Flaviana Matata
  41. Francine Muyumba
  42. Frederick Bohasu
  43. Gakii Biriri
  44. Gigi Ibrahim
  45. Gwendolyne Halle
  46. Hlomela Bucwa
  47. Hon. Samaila Suleiman
  48. Ibtissam Tiskat
  49. Ilwad Elman
  50. Ines Boubakri
  51. Itumeleng Khune
  52. Jean Bosco Nzeyimana
  53. Jessica Francisca Colaço
  54. Jimi Tewe
  55. Johnson Sakaja
  56. Jokate Mwegelo
  57. Julius Malema
  58. Kansiime Anne
  59. Kelvin Doe
  60. Khoudia Diop
  61. Knight Ganje
  62. Larry Madowo
  63. Lilian Makoi
  64. Ludovic Biyong
  65. Maps Maponyane
  66. Mark Angel
  67. Mercy Johnson Okojie
  68. Mike Chilewe Jnr
  69. Millard Ayo
  70. Mumbi Ndungu
  71. Muna Onuzo-Iyanam
  72. Nana Diaby
  73. Nancy Sibo
  74. Nancy Sumari
  75. Nasty C
  76. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  77. Randy Osae Bediako
  78. Riyad Mahrez
  79. Robtel Neajai Pailey
  80. Sadio Mane
  81. Salimatou Fatty
  82. Samson Itodo
  83. Sandile Shezi
  84. Sarkodie
  85. Shatta Wale
  86. Siyanda Mohutsiwa
  87. Sonia Mugabo
  88. Souhila Ben Lachhab
  89. Sylvia Kakyo
  90. Teacher Mpamire
  91. Tebogo Ditshego
  92. Thabo Msibi
  93. Toke Makinwa
  94. Tonye Rex Idaminabo
  95. Toyosi Akerele
  96. Uche Pedro
  97. Victoria Ibiwoye
  98. Wizkid
  99. Yasmin Mahfouz
  100. Yasmine El Baggari

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

I was protecting my Minister – Karbo defends ‘fight’

6 hours ago

Deputy Agric Minister resigns over ethnocentric comments

6 hours ago

quot-img-1With courage you will dare to take risks, have the strength to be compassionate and the wisdom to be humble. Courage is the foundation of integrity.

By: tim quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line