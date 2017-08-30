TOP STORIES
Dream Big Family Supports Madam Joyce Zempare For NPP National Women's Organizer Position
The Dream Big Family, a Voluntarily Group of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thrown its support for one of the party's dynamic women, Madam Joyce Zempare, to contest for the party's National Women's Organizer position.
According to the Group, the party needs a dynamic woman who is proactive, affable, hardworking, respectful and who has been tried and tested to step into the shoes of the current women's organizer whose tenure of office comes to an end next year.
Literally, the group believes that " the one who climbs a good tree deserves a push to reach the top" and therefore, calling on all party faithfuls especially the delegates to support and also vote massively for Madam Joyce Zempare.
The group added that with Madam Zempare, she can unite the women in the party from the grassroot to national.
The group also advised other party officers should distance themselves from offensive languages and therefore calling for unite in the party.
The group also urged the NPP members to support President Akufo-Addo led government to work perfectly for the mother-Ghana.
The group believes even though the Party has other equally qualified women, Madam Zempare stands taller among them and therefore deserves to be given the nod to be part of the next National Executives of the Party that would ensure the party functions well and also secure another victory for the party in 2020 elections and beyond.
"Any person attacks should not welcome in the party as the party's preparing for internal elections", the group advised.
Political background of Madam Joyce Zempare
Madam Joyce Zempare has a very rich political background and experience which span from 1992. Currently, she is the Greater Accra Regional Women's Organizer of the Party-a position she is serving for the second term running.
Prior to becoming the Regional Women's Organizer of the party, Madam Zempare was the Okaikoi Constituency Women's Organizer (2005-2009), Constituency Women's Secretary (2002-2005), Polling Station Chairperson (2001-2005), a ward chairperson (1996-2001) etc. She has also been a member of the National Vetting Committee of the Party (2012) and also a member of the Regional Vetting Committee both in 2010 and 2015.
Madam Zempare is Krobo from the Eastern Region. She is a very versatile woman who understands and speak fluently Krobo,Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dante, Brong and Grusie.
