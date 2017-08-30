TOP STORIES
Woman Visited Every Country In The World And Has Released Her 10 Favourite Destinations
In case you were wondering, there are 196 sovereign nations on the planet to date.
Beginning when Cassie was 23 on the Pacific island of Palau in July 2015, the trip lasted 18 months and 26 days - half the time of the previous Guinness World Record.
Her journey, Expedition196, was almost entirely funded by sponsorship, has been an installation in sustainability and ethical eco-friendly tourism.
Now I know we've all had enough of experts, but if you were going to take travel tips from anyone...
These are, according to De Pecol, the top ten best countries in the entire world to visit, and why: 10. USA
Picture: ( istock / Ron_Thomas) 9. Costa Rica, Central America
Picture: ( istock / RCDIGITALPHOTOGRAPHY ) 8. Peru, South America
De Pecol also spent some time living in Peru.
Picture: ( istock / Siempreverde22 ) 7. Tunisia, North Africa
According to De Pecol, the town of Sidi Bou Said (20km from Tunis, the capital) "blew me away".
Picture: ( istock / EnginKoorkmaz ) 6. Oman, Arabian Peninsula
Picture: ( istock / typhoonski ) 5. Pakistan
De Pecol especially appreciated Pakistan, because she had to wait four months for her visa approval.
Picture: ( istock / pawopa3336 ) 4. Vanuatu, South Pacific
Picture: ( istock / holgs ) 3. Maldives
Picture: ( istock / EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER)
2. Bhutan
Picture: ( istock / narvikk ) 1. Mongolia
Picture: ( istock / SeppFriedhuber )
