Development Substituted With Corruption And Bigotry—Young Cadres Association
A group calling itself, Young Cadres Association (YCA) Eastern Regional Branch has called on the ruling government to develop Eastern Region most especially the Akim Oda and its environs.
In a press statement issued on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku therefore calling on His Excellency President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as matter urgency to do something about the bad roads in the Region.
The group also stated that, Eastern Region is the bedrock of the ruling New Patriotic Party and has produced prominent figures including the Senior Minister, Minister for Roads, Works and Housing, President Nana Addo himself, among others but the Region is always undeveloped whenever the NPP is in power.
"It is sad however that in spite of the huge number of high profile personalities the Region boasts of in government, the region suffers neglect and underdevelopment thereby impacting on the socio-economic livelihood of inhabitants. It is an undisputable fact that places like Akim Oda, Asamakese, Koforidua, and the Region at large is always neglected anytime the NPP tradition is in power"
The group commended the then NDC government for the numerous of developmental projects that spring out in the Region.
"The extension of potable drinking water to the area during the NDC's era give credence to the fact that Eastern Region's rate of development only picks up when NDC is in power and the Region retrogress anytime the NPP finds its way to power. The reconstruction of the Suhum-Asamankese road all took place under the NDC government".
Below is the full statement;
PRESS RELEASE
AKIM ODA: 29/08/2017
Development Substituted With Corruption and Bigotry – Young Cadres(Eastern Regional Branch)
The Eastern Region is the bedrock of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and notably doubles as the home region of the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo. Prominent figures including the Senior Minister, Ministers of Roads, Works and Housing, among others also hail from the Region.
It is sad however that in spite of the huge number of high profile personalities the region boasts of in government, the Region suffers neglect and underdevelopment thereby impacting on the socio-economic livelihood of inhabitants. It is an undisputable fact that places like Akim Oda, Asamakese, Koforidua and the region at large is always neglected anytime the NPP tradition is in power. For eight years, traders, buyers, drivers and commuters in Akim Oda and its catchment area occupied a very dilapidated market and vehicle park until the NDC came to save the situation by building an ultra-modern market square in the town.
The extension of portable drinking water to the area during the NDC's era give credence to the fact that Eastern Region's rate of development only picks up when NDC is in power and the Region retrogresses anytime the NPP finds its way to power. The reconstruction of the Suhum-Asamankese road all took place under the NDC.
It's been eight months of NPP rule and so far, there is nothing to show for their time spent in power. All that the government has brought upon the people is tension and hatred as a result of the tribal bigotry being shown and exhibited by henchmen from the President's tribe against other tribes. Attention has now been shifted from championing the developmental agenda of the Region to defending comments by one of our Members of Parliament, the Honourable William Quaitoo who has been accused of insulting our Northern folks.
As we speak, most of the dilapidated roads in Ghana can be found in the Eastern Region. We are challenging the media to come to Akim Oda and then take a ride from Oda to Gyadam,the hometown of Hon. William Agyapong Quaitoo and see the poor nature of the road.Hon. Osafo Marfo, Hon. Owusu Boateng and William Agyapong Quitoo have represented the Akim Oda constituency for over 12 years running, yet we are still suffering.
We, the Young Cadres Association (YCA),Eastern Region Branch, fully support the call for the immediate dismissal of Hon. William Agyapong Quaitoo as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture because his unfortunate comments have brought disgrace and unnecessary hatred on his constituents. His two terms in office as our MP has been the worst period, relative to his predecessors.
We, the members of Young Cadres Association, Eastern Region Branch, would not wait for another election year before we call on the government to give some attention to the region. We are also calling on media practitioners in the Region to expose the underdeveloped nature of the region to attract attention from the government. It is time for the Region to also have its fair share of the national cake.
Thank you.
Cc.
All Media Houses(Print and Electronic)
All Social Media platforms
...Signed...
SACHIBU FATAWU HAFIZ
(CONVENOR
Young Cadres Association E/R)
