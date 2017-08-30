TOP STORIES
Minority MPs Not Fit To Crucify Deputy Agric Minister
A group calling itself, Movement for the Kingdom Image (MFKI) has called on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority MPs in Parliament to leave the Deputy Minister for Agric, Hon William Agyapong Quattoo over his comments he made against the Northerners describing them as 'difficult people'.
In a press statement issued on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku indicated that the NDC and minority MPs don't have any moral right for calling for the resignation or dismissal of the Deputy Agric Minister.
"We think the NDC is not clean when it comes to issues of this nature therefore calling for his head is a clear display of hypocrisy and unwarranted propaganda instead of looking back at themselves first".
Below is the full statement;
PRESS RELEASE
THE MINORITY IS NOT CLEAN TO CALL FOR AGRIC MINISTER'S DISMISSAL OVER HIS COMMENT ABOUT NORTHENERS. THEY SHOULD SPARE GHANAIANS THEIR HYPOCRISY AND PROPAGANDA
We the Movement for the Kingdom Image ( MFKI) wishes to state that the National Democratic Congress especially the minority in parliament should shut the mouths up and stop calling for the resignation or dismissal of the deputy Agric minister William Agyapong Quattoo over his comments about people in the North.
We think the NDC is not clean when it comes to issues of this nature therefore calling for his head is a clear display of hypocrisy and unwarranted propaganda instead of looking back at themselves first.
In few months ago the then president of the Republic John Dramani Mahama was heard on several platforms describing the over 27 million Ghanaians as people with low IQ and for that matter suffering from short memory syndrome a condition that makes a person behaves like a toddler but no NDC person condemned that insult on Ghanaians.
We believe if there was anybody to be impeached or resigned for cheap and arrogant talk then for President Mahama should have been the number to be sacked for insulting the general Ghanaian people who gave him the power to rule.
The Movement for the Kingdom Image wants to express our disappointment at the Minority for their quick reaction to condemn this situation.
We strongly disagree with the Minister’s comment and condemns it vehemently but we also believe the NDC and for that matter the minority is not fit to to crucify him because they do worse than this.
The NDC should be likened to the Biblical persona who had his eye filled with stones but trying to remove a dust on a neighbour eye.
God will one day judge us all.
Long Live Christianity
Long Live MFKI
Long Live Ghana
...Signed...
President-Osempakani Kaakyire Kofi
PRO-Rev.Daniel Osei Budu
Thank you all.
