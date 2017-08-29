modernghana logo

Deputy Agric Minister resigns over ethnocentric comments

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Headlines

The Deputy Minister for Agriculture, William Quaitoo has resigned for what many have described as ethnocentric comments about people from the three regions of the North.

President Nana Akufo-Addo accepted his resignation from office, according to the Presidency’s Press Secretary, Eugine Arhin.


More soon…

