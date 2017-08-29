TOP STORIES
People who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many harmful desires that plunge men into ruin and destructionBy: Seth Fernando Kwaben
The Evidence Are There, Prosecute Your Appointees – Chief Biney To Akufo-Addo
A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications team, Chief Biney, has appealed to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to demonstrate his readiness in fighting and eliminating corruption by starting with his appointees who have been accused of duplicity.
The hard-hitting NDC communicator said it is time the President put his words into action rather than always trumpeting how ready he is to fight the canker that according to some anti-graft agencies, is the major cause of underdevelopment of many countries in the sub-Sahara.
“The president always talks about how willing he is to prosecute alleged cases of corruption but is it not time the president take some actions. He should start with people in his government who their own people have accused of involving in one corrupt activity or another, there are a lot of evidence under the nose of the president, he should investigate and prosecute” Chief Bineysaid on Onua Fm’s morning show Yen Nsem Pa’ hosted by Bright Kwesi Asempa.
President Akufo-Addo over the weekend at the National Delegate Conference of the ruling NPP, has once again reiterated his commitment to investigate all forms of corruption allegation that would be leveled against any official of his government.
He has also ordered all the security agencies to expedite action in investigating every corruption allegation raised against any government appointee, while asking persons who made such corruption allegations to be ready to prove them.
But Chief Biney thinks the President should start cracking the whip within his government. He noted that there isample evidence in what has become known as BOST saga, where NPA hasreleased a statement which contradicted that of BOST Managing Director’s claim, “is the President saying he is not aware, how about the allegations on the social media accusing his two deputy chief of staff for soiling their hands, doing business with the Flagstaff House, with people even charging investors consultation fee of $30,000 before meeting the President, where does that money go. So, the evidence is there, he has them and he should act and stop demanding evidence”
He noted that the President can only demonstrate his willingness to fight corruption by following the leads at his disposal.
Politics