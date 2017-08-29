TOP STORIES
Dear God, Please Give Ghanaians An Honest And Responsible Media
Dear God,
you gave us an honest president. Now please give Ghanaians an honest and responsible media too. The question is: What are ordinary Ghanaians to make of the astonishing allegations and counter-allegations of corruption currently being traded by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members close to the corridors of power?
Have those in the NPP engaging in those accusations and counter-accusations forgotten so soon that it was the widespread perception amongst ordinary people that high-level corruption had become rampant under President Mahama, which led to the defeat of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration? Hmm, Ghana - eye asem o.
Now that the nation is gradually realising the extent of the harm done to our homeland Ghana, by the corrupt activities of those who during the previous NDC government's tenure ripped our nation off so egregiously, the question we must ponder over is: Will Ghanaian democracy survive the onslaught of yet another gang of looters scrambling to divvy-up our nation's wealth yet again?
If it is indeed true that some of those who rode to power campaigning against corruption are themselves now repeating the sins of yesteryear's masters of the universe, and are more interested in hiding corruption - instead of exposing it - by trying to sweep it under the carpet using sophistry, then perforce, must it not be to the more responsible sections of the Ghanaian media that society must turn: for the protection of our country from the clutches of those whom unfathomable greed drove to gravitate towards the world of politics to enable them loot our country?
If democracy is to survive in this country, clearly patriotic and independent-minded citizens cannot and must not sit unconcered and allow a greedy and powerful few to line up and also take turns to gang-rape Mother Ghana all over again. Since it is possible that our honest president might eventually be overwhelmed by the extent of the corruption of some of those around him, we cannot but continue to pray for him to succeed.
However, we must also be guided by the wisdom of Oliver Cromwell, who reportedly said: "Trust in God but keep your powder dry!" Clearly, if ever our country needed a fearless and honest media that is alive to its responsibilities as society's watchdog and the incorruptible fourth arm of government holding the other three arms to account on the nation's behalf, then this is that moment. Dear God, you gave us an honest president, now please give Ghanaians an honest and responsible media, too. Amen.
