Report swelling or pain in the breast to hospital
Apedwa (E/R), Aug 28, GNA - Dr. Foster Amponsah-Manu, Head of the Surgical Department of the Koforidua Regional Hospital, has asked women to report any swelling or pain in the breast to the hospital for prompt medical attention.
He said although this might not necessarily have anything doing with breast cancer, they should not take any chances.
He was speaking at a free breast cancer screening held for women at Apedwa and its surrounding communities by the JEAD Foundation.
Dr. Amponsah-Manu spoke against the situation, where some of the cancer patients reported late to the facilities.
They often seek treatment at the prayer camps and herbal centres, going to the hospitals when it was so late and little or nothing could be done to save them.
He encouraged women to undertake self-examination of their breasts on regular basis and to look for immediate assistance when they detected anything unusual.
They should additionally eat well and engage in routine physical exercises to reduce the risk of getting the cancer.
He advised that they also registered with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable them to access quality health care services.
Mrs. Judith Ellen Awuah-Darkoa, Founder of the JEAD Foundation and herself a breast cancer survivor, said the Foundation was determined to make sure that no woman died of the cancer either because of poverty or ignorance.
GNA
By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
