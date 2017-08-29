TOP STORIES
Act decisively to stop unregulated advertisement of medicines
Kumasi, Aug 29, GNA - The Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists (GAMH) has added to calls for firm measures to stop the unregulated advertisement of medicinal products.
It described the development as unethical and dangerous to public safety.
This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by Mr. Samuel Osei Kwarterg, the National President, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Kumasi.
It said 'we could not agree more with issues raised by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) in its recent press release on the worrying trend of uncertified drugs and herbal remedies for certain ailments, making waves in the media'.
The association noted that behind these unprofessional acts were often quacks and in some cases professional orthodox and alternative medicine practitioners, who should know better.
It pointed out that 'advertisements, particularly on claims of treatment and even cure of diseases are prohibited by the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851)' and asked that this was enforced by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).
The statement said self-styled heath communicators, who featured in radio and television health programmes were adding to the problem through false and misleading messages to the public.
It cited an instance where 'a so-called licensed practitioner', claimed on air, that candidiasis progressed to gonorrhea leading to HIV, when medically, these were caused by different pathogenic micro-organisms.
The statement added that it would be vital for the regulatory bodies to certify one's qualification and competencies before granting them the permission to engage in any public health education.
It called for the FDA, Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Pharmacy Council and the National Media Commission (NMC) to combine their effort to sanitize the airwaves to save lives.
GNA
By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA
