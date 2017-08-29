TOP STORIES
Don't rush into awards of contracts - Dr. Ato-Arthur
Juaso (Ash), Aug 29, GNA - Dr. Nana Ato-Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, has cautioned Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) not to rush into the award of contracts.
They should avoid putting themselves into needless financial pressure and must be sure that there was sustainable funding for any project, they engaged contractors to undertake.
He criticized the situation, where the assemblies awarded projects where they were not certain about the source of funding.
Dr. Ato-Arthur said this was to blame for the many abandoned projects, scattered across the nation.
He was interacting with workers of the Asante-Akim South District Assembly at Juaso as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region.
He said the assemblies must not only satisfy themselves that they had secured funding for any project they decided to implement but should also go the extra mile to ensure that they adequately engaged the beneficiary community.
He added that development projects must be based on the felt needs of the people and should never be imposed.
He said this was the way to go to get the people to show ownership of such development projects.
Dr. Ato-Arthur advised the assemblies to do everything to complete all projects started to save resources from going to the waste.
He also underlined the need for them to prioritize internally-generated revenue performance, saying, that was vital to avoid over-reliance on the central government for every single development project.
Mr. Alex Frimpong, the District Chief Executive (DCE), pledged openness and transparency in the financial management of the assembly.
GNA
By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA
