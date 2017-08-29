TOP STORIES
Bawku to use EId-ul-Adha to intensify unity and peace
Bawku (U/E), Aug. 29, GNA - Residents in the Bawku Municipal area are dedicating this year's EId-ul-Adha celebrations to peace as the period marks the third year of peaceful co-existence without violence in the area.
The Municipality, which had suffered from recurrent conflict and violence, worked towards attaining peace in the past three years, and plans to use the Muslim celebration of Eid-ul-Adha to intensify unity among themselves; and also maintain and foster a peaceful coexistence that would provide an enabling environment for development.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Bawku on Monday, the Chief Imam of the area, Imam Mohammed Mutala, said Islam signified peace and unity and the festival would be used to promote and sustain togetherness.
Imam Mutala said showing love to one's neighbour was the greatest deed before Allah and the right thing for every Muslim and people of other religions to do; and therefore urged all to use the celebrations to magnify the work of Allah.
Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Sup.), Mr Yao Tettehgah, Commanding Officer in charge of the Bawku Divisional Police Command, said the Municipal had seen its worst days in the past, but there was no indication of security threats in recent times.
He described the current security situation in the area as the best and said the security apparatus would do their best to ensure that relative peace continued to exist in Bawku and its environs.
He charged radio stations operating in the area to be circumspect and professional in disseminating news and carrying out their programmes on the airwaves so as not to jeopardize the interest of the area.
Mr Sani Imoro Musah, the Assembly man for Daduri Electoral Area in Bawku, reminded the youth to restrain their exuberance in the course of the celebrations so as to avoid crime and accidents.
He also called on residents to assist the security to maintain law and order in the area.
Meanwhile, fervent preparations are ongoing for Friday's celebration with people in the hospitality industry enjoying good business as many travellers are arriving in the Bawku Township ahead of the celebration.
GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
