Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Lotto Agents trained on licence acquisition processes
By Amadu Kamil Sanah
Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has organized a training programme for lotto agents and writers across the country on the processes involved in the acquisition of the new licence to legalise their operations.
The training programme was to equip the lotto agents and writers with the knowledge on how to regularize their activities in conformity with the National Lottery Law (Act 722).
The training follows series of stakeholders forums held by the Authority to foster collaboration between, Lotto operators, agents and writers on the regularization.
Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director-General of the NLA, said the collaboration with the private lotto operators would enable them to do genuine business and avert police harassment.
He said the stakeholders were educated on how to fill the forms and other processes in order to gain valid NLA operational licence.
Mr Osei-Ameyaw said all agents and writers validly licensed would be issued with Identification Cards, which would be renewed annually.
The Director-General said that fees for the registration process had not been determined because the NLA board is yet to be set up.
Some stakeholders expressed concern about the declaration of their criminal records, adding that, most of them had been convicted in the past for doing the same business without licence.
'We want to know whether having a criminal record would bar us from obtaining a licence,' they added.
The Director-General however assured the stakeholders that all those who had been convicted for operating illegally would be granted amnesty until 31st December, 2017 to register and get licensed.
He said the NLA was going through the ECOWAS protocols and other diplomatic and legal means to bring some West African nationals who are involved in the illegal lotto business in the country to book.
The writers and the agents expressed joy for the training and called on the Authority to extend it to the various parts of the country.
The NLA has been engaging stakeholders in the country's lotto operations on how to improve on the industry throughout the year.
This is to help stakeholders to implement a good licensing regime to improve their activities in the industry.
GNA
