Curfew on Bimbilla Township renewed

GNA
40 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - Mr Ambrose Derry, the Minister of the Interior, has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bimbilla Township.

The renewed curfew, according to a statement signed by the Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, starts from 2000 hours to 0400 hours with effect from Monday, August 28.

The statement re-emphasised government's appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area, for their efforts in ensuring peace and tranquillity following the recent developments.

It urged all aggrieved persons in the area to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of their conflicts and disputes.

The statement cautioned all residents in the township against carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapon and said: 'any persons found with any arms or ammunitions will be arrested and prosecuted.'

