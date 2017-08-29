TOP STORIES
Touch my heart foundation empowers adolescents to be responsible
Bawaleshi (GAR), Aug. 29, GNA - Touch my heart foundation, a non-profit organisation based in California, in the United States of America has urged adolescents in Kpone-Bawaleshi in the Greater Accra Region to be more responsible.
Mrs Karene Grace Akuorkor Crankson, Director of the Foundation, made the call when the foundation donated items including cash to needy people in the community.
A cash donation of thousand Ghana cedis was also made to Mr Mensah Adjei Obed, a student from Teshie Presec, studying biochemist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to help defray his fees.
She said adolescents faced many challenges including economic and needed support from people to overcome them.
Mrs Akuorkor Crankson said teenage pregnancy was one major problem affecting female adolescents as it has the tendency to end their dream of achieving academic excellence.
She therefore appealed to corporate and benevolent organisations including churches to help in shaping adolescents for a good future.
Nii Narh Okunor, the Chief of Bawaleshi, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture by the Foundation and called on the youth to cease the opportunity to achieve greater heights in education.
He advised the youth to abstain from social vices including pre-marital sex, stealing among others.
The 'Touch My Heart Foundation' is a non-profit making organization which seeks to assist people from deprived communities and also give hope to adolescents to achieve their potentials in all facets of their social lives.
GNA
By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA
