modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Touch my heart foundation empowers adolescents to be responsible

GNA
40 minutes ago | Social News

Bawaleshi (GAR), Aug. 29, GNA - Touch my heart foundation, a non-profit organisation based in California, in the United States of America has urged adolescents in Kpone-Bawaleshi in the Greater Accra Region to be more responsible.

Mrs Karene Grace Akuorkor Crankson, Director of the Foundation, made the call when the foundation donated items including cash to needy people in the community.

A cash donation of thousand Ghana cedis was also made to Mr Mensah Adjei Obed, a student from Teshie Presec, studying biochemist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to help defray his fees.

She said adolescents faced many challenges including economic and needed support from people to overcome them.

Mrs Akuorkor Crankson said teenage pregnancy was one major problem affecting female adolescents as it has the tendency to end their dream of achieving academic excellence.

She therefore appealed to corporate and benevolent organisations including churches to help in shaping adolescents for a good future.

Nii Narh Okunor, the Chief of Bawaleshi, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture by the Foundation and called on the youth to cease the opportunity to achieve greater heights in education.

He advised the youth to abstain from social vices including pre-marital sex, stealing among others.

The 'Touch My Heart Foundation' is a non-profit making organization which seeks to assist people from deprived communities and also give hope to adolescents to achieve their potentials in all facets of their social lives.

GNA

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Social News

TOP STORIES

Statement From TUSAG Interim Executives On GNUTS Breakaway

6 seconds ago

SSNIT struggling to pay salaries – Andrew Awuni

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Winners do not do different things but they do things differently.

By: Nterful Joshua quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line