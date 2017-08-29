TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Greenpeace Africa Welcomes Move to Ban Plastic Bags in Kenya
By Samuel Osei-Frempong
Tema, Aug. 29, - Greenpeace Africa has lauded Kenya's move to ban plastic bags starting end of this month, according to a statement issued by Hellen Dena, Communication Officer of the environmental group.
It said, Greenpeace Africa's Executive Director, Njeri Kabeberi has reacted gleefully to the news that the ban will take effect on 28th August and that the government has ruled out extension of the order, 'Greenpeace Africa welcomes the decision by the Kenyan government to implement the plastic bags ban. This is a beacon of hope in fostering an environmentally conscious society and is a clear message that Kenya is ready to join other African countries in taking bold steps on environmental issues that are key to ensuring a sustainable future,' The statement quoted the United Nations Environment Programme's observation that more than 8 million tons of plastic end up in the oceans every year, where they not only become a health hazard and public nuisance but also impact marine life, fisheries and tourism.
'Plastic bags are highly toxic and damage the ecosystem, they also take hundreds of years to degrade. We urge all Kenyans to know the importance of preserving the environment. Kenyans need to adopt 100% re-usable and eco-friendly alternative packaging materials in the market like the Kiondo baskets (traditional baskets) similar to the traditional tunisian baskets called 'koffa' that are now used for shopping after Tunisia banned plastic bags in March this year,' continued Kabeberi.
'As we welcome this ban, we cannot forget the challenge that lies ahead of us in dealing with the tonnes of plastics already polluting our environment.
Greenpeace urges the Kenyan government to work with local communities and NGOs to look for sustainable ways of recycling plastic into usable items,' concluded Kabeberi.
According to the statement, Greenpeace Africa will work with National and County governments towards making the ban effective as this will indeed mitigate health and environmental effects resulting from the use of plastic bags.
GNA
