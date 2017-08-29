TOP STORIES
Glo rolls out four exciting products
Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - Glo Mobile Ghana has unveiled four new products for the benefit of existing and new subscribers on the network across the country.
The products include ''Aye De Keke'' Recharge bonus, Welcome Back Offer, e-Top-Up 15 per cent Recharge Bonus and Glo CafÃ©.
''Aye De Keke'' Recharge bonus is a new offer which is available to all existing and new Glo prepaid customers and gives them four times the value of the amount recharged on specific E Top Up recharge values.
The airtime can be used to call and send SMS on the Glo network and other networks in Ghana.
To enjoy the ''e Top-Up 4x Recharge Bonus'' a customer has to recharge any of the specified values electronically.
For example, on a GH¢1.5 electronic recharge, the customer gets GH¢1.5 airtime in the main account and another GH¢4.5 in the bonus account with 30 days validity.
The same pattern of huge benefits is applicable for all the other recharge values.
Mr Rowland Odolokor, the company's Head of Business, said the ''products are designed to let subscribers, old and new, enjoy the benefit of what they spend and even more as Glo recognises that people deserve to get full value and extra on the money they spend on recharging''.
Mr Katey Caesar, Head of Retail Sales Glo, said another product introduced, Glo Welcome Back Offer, gives subscribers who have not used the Glo network in 30 days or more huge freebies on voice and data to welcome them back.
He said subscribers were required to dial *555# and choose any of the Welcome offers of GH¢1, GH¢2 or GH¢5 to enjoy the benefits of the Glo Welcome Back offer.
''For example, the GH¢1 offer gives the subscriber GH¢1.5 Voice and 75MB data to bargain. GH¢2 offer gives GH¢3 for Voice and an additional 150MB Data, all valid for 30 days. A customer who opts for the GH¢5 offer gets GH¢7.5 in addition to 600MB Data,' he said.
The third products, eTop-Up 15 per cent Recharge Bonus, gives a guaranteed 15 percent bonus on the amount recharged electronically on all listed profiles while the bonus for the GH¢1- GH¢9 profile has 7 days validity, that of the GH¢10- GH¢19 profile has 15 days validity. Bonus for the GH¢20 and above profile has 30 days validity.
Glo CafÃ©, another product unveiled is a one-stop telecommunication solution application, which aims to empower the consumer to have access to all products and services offered by Glo and managed the account with ease and authority.
It guarantees real-time voice and data balance enquiry and allows the customer to recharge and view recharge history with an added option to migrate to any tariff plan of choice. Aside from this, the customer also has the option of buying, sharing and gifting data bundles and subscription of voice bundles through the use of mobile money.
The Glo CafÃ© guarantees easier and faster access to Glo Call Centre, chat with agents, etc., and allows the user have transaction details related to post-paid accounts, including bill, amount due, last payments, among others. It has a mobile version that can be easily downloaded on Android devices.
A customer only needs to send the keyword, BUZZ, to short code 595 to trigger the download of the link. Thereafter, the customer will receive a download link via the short code 546. Both codes are toll free.
The statement from Glo Mobile enjoined subscribers and lovers of good offers to take advantage of the new and beneficial propositions from the company, adding that the network is primed to attend to the voice and data needs of millions of subscribers across the country.
GNA
