The Andoh files: The changing faces of Akufo-Addo
At the NPP delegates conference held last Saturday, President Akufo-Addo fired up the machine he used to win the 2016 general elections.
His speech, extempore, saw him swing through many moods with his many words.
Award-winning photojournalist David Andoh with myjoyonline.com was there to capture every single facial expression, every twitch on the president's face and all the things his countenance joined in his words to say.
The warm-up
The humour
Working it up
Your last warning...
I can't think far?
The same gesture Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah after scoring in Ghana's first show at the World Cup in 2006.
The laughter
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com
