modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

The Andoh files: The changing faces of Akufo-Addo

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | Politics

At the NPP delegates conference held last Saturday, President Akufo-Addo fired up the machine he used to win the 2016 general elections.

His speech, extempore, saw him swing through many moods with his many words.

Award-winning photojournalist David Andoh with myjoyonline.com was there to capture every single facial expression, every twitch on the president's face and all the things his countenance joined in his words to say.

The warm-up

The humour

Working it up

Your last warning...

I can't think far?

The same gesture Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah after scoring in Ghana's first show at the World Cup in 2006.

The laughter
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Politics

TOP STORIES

SSNIT struggling to pay salaries – Andrew Awuni

4 hours ago

Anti-graft campaigners criticise Akufo-Addo's approach to fighting cor...

5 hours ago

quot-img-1LOVE DOES NOT REASON

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line