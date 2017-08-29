TOP STORIES
If you train a student to become inferior, he will always be at the receiving endBy: Lord Azinah Nartey
Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye not only corrupt Presidential staff – Agyapong
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and the National Security to immediately investigate corruption accusations made against the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and his other colleague, Abu Jinapor by musician A-Plus.
According to him, allegations and counter allegations between the musician and the two government officials, do not augur well for a party in power and therefore, pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to quickly investigate it.invite A Plus and ensure that full probe is conducted into the issue.
“Nana Addo has always said that he will not entertain corrupt practices and corrupt officials in his government and that is why I'm calling on him and the security agencies in the country to investigate A Plus’ allegations because, it doesn’t speak well for our party. They need to be investigated as soon as possible,” he charged.
He continued that “Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye are not the only two alleged to be involved in corrupt activities at the presidency, there are many others as well. When I started complaining about the president being surrounded by sycophants and corrupt people I had people calling me to stop making those allegations.
“I was there and these same people called me back to tell me that they wanted to have access to the president and they were asked to pay $20,000 there about before a meeting can be arranged between them and the president, why should it be so,” he said.
Mr Kennedy Agyapong made those comments on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday, after the musician described the two deputies as corrupt.
A Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye has rejected corruption accusations made against him and his other colleague, Samuel Abu Jinapor by musician A-Plus.
A-Plus while commenting on Facebook on President Akufo-Addo’s achievements so far said some of his officials are very “corrupt.”
He also took on Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor describing them as corrupt although he failed to list their crimes.
“…7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very … deputy chief of staff. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint two … Arrogant and corrupt … You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you [sic],” A-Plus stated.
Unhappy with the accusations however, Mr. Asenso-Boakye lambasted A-Plus for making what he described as unsubstantiated claims of corruption against him and advised the musician, who campaigned vigorously for Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7 polls, to channel his energies into helping the president to succeed.
This claim comes on the back of a directive President Akufo-Addo gave to the security agencies to investigate corruption allegations made against any of his officials.
But the NPP firebrand urged the law enforcement agencies to investigate any allegation about corruption against any member of the NPP government.
He also urged musician, A Plus to be prepared to support his allegations with the needed evidence since he will not be allowed to get away with it.
“Just as Nana Addo has said about allegations of corruption, A Plus should be ready to support his claims with evidence. Nana Addo has struggled over the years and so he needs to be helped and that is why he needs to investigate this allegation,” he added.
Ken Agyapong further warned the president to be careful because, most of the people surrounding him are sycophants whose sole interest he claiimed, is to use his name to further their corrupt agenda.
