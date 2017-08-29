modernghana logo

Hot Audio: Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye not only corrupt Presidential staff – Agyapong

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | Politics

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and the National Security to immediately investigate corruption accusations made against the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and his other colleague, Abu Jinapor by musician A-Plus.

According to him, allegations and counter allegations between the musician and the two government officials, do not augur well for a party in power and therefore, pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to quickly investigate it.invite A Plus and ensure that full probe is conducted into the issue.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong made those comments on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday, after the musician described the two deputies as corrupt.



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Politics

