TOP STORIES
If you say the right thing at the wrong time, it is wrong" and if you say the "wrong thing" at the right time, ignorant and bias people think it is wrong.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
NPP Thanks God
The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attended church to thank God for His mercies after holding a successful National Delegates Conference in Cape Coast on Saturday.
They joined members of the Wesley Methodist Church early Sunday morning to sing and praise God for an incident-free event.
Speaking at the church, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of God's guidance as well as integrity, faithfulness, punctuality, teamwork and enthusiasm for successful governance to create prosperity for the nation.
He insisted that “we should at all times remember that we need the intervention of the Lord on a daily basis in our lives so that He can give us wisdom, courage, health, compassion to work to benefit the people of Ghana,”
He acknowledged the role played by the Central Region in the victory of his party in the 2016 elections, adding that the party came back to the region to hold its congress to show gratitude and appreciation for the overwhelming support given them by the people of the region.
“It is now a fact of Ghanaian politics that he who wins the Central Region will win power,” he said.
The President, who made reference to Zachariah 4 verse 6, said that “we are all in His hands and if we recognize that all things are possible…and I am confident that this nation is going to work and heaven will make it work.”
“We pray for God's blessing on our enterprise, God's blessing for our people…the Ghanaian people whose conduct has made this country famous and respected throughout the world will continue to hold fast,” the President prayed.
Right Reverend Ebenezer Kwamina Abakah-Wilson, Bishop of the Cape Coast Diocese of the Methodist Church, who delivered a sermon under the theme, “Better Times for the Nation Ghana,” said every leader on earth was a steward and would render accounts to God.
He charged every leader to uphold integrity and good attitude and asked Ghanaians to support government to succeed because the entire nation would benefit from the various initiatives being implemented by the government.
He stressed the belief the nation was at the crossroads and required the collective efforts of all and sundry to achieve economic transformation and prosperity for all.
He prayed for wisdom, understanding and divine protection for President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Bawumia and the entire government machinery, as well as the party executives.
The President later visited the tomb of the first missionary sent by the Wesleyan Mission to Cape Coast, Rev. Joseph Rhodes Dunwell.
He arrived in Cape Coast on 1st January, 1835 and died on June 24, 1835.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
NPP News