Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Glo Launches ‘Ay3 D3 K3k3,’ Offer
Glo Mobile Ghana has unveiled four new products for its existing and new subscribers.
These include “Ay3 d3 k3k3' recharge bonus, Welcome Back offer, e-Top Up, 15 percent recharge bonus and Glo Café.
'Ay3 d3 k3k3' recharge bonus is a new offer, which is available to all existing and new Glo prepaid customers, and gives them four times the value of the amount recharged on specific e-Top Up recharge values.
The airtime can be used to call and send SMS on the Glo network and other networks in Ghana.
To enjoy these products, a customer has to recharge either by GH¢1.50, GH¢2.50, GH¢5.50, GH¢8.50, GH¢10.50, GH¢14, GH¢18 or GH¢27.
Rowland Odolokor, in a welcome remark, said the product was designed to let subscribers enjoy the benefit of what they spend and even more.
He said Glo's Welcome Back offer gave subscribers that have not used the network in 30 days or more huge freebies on voice and data as their welcome package.
“For example, a GH¢1 offers the subscriber GH¢1.50 voice and 75MB data to the bargain. GH¢2 gives GH¢3 for voice and an additional 150MB data, all valid for 30 days while a customer who opts for GH¢5 gets GH¢7.50 in addition to 600MB data.”
The 15 percent recharge bonus gives a guaranteed 15 percent bonus on the amount recharged electronically on all listed profiles.
He revealed that the Glo Café was a one-stop telecommunications solution application, which is aimed to empower the consumer to have access to all products and services offered by Glo to help them manage their account with ease.
“It guarantees real-time voice and data balance enquiry and allows the customer to recharge and view recharge history with an added option to migrate to any tariff plan of choice. Aside this, the customer also has the option of buying, sharing and gifting data bundles and subscription of voice bundles through the use of mobile money.”
Khartey Caesar, a manager of the company, asked lovers of good offers to take advantage of the new propositions from Glo for better experiences.
A business desk report
