FEATURED STORY
Ghanaian promises befitting burial for his dead dog

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

The well-known dog in Ketu North District in the Volta Region who survived a torture two years ago, has died in a domestic accident and the owner has promised a befitting burial.

The dog, known as  Fofoe was in 2015 tortured in Ehi near Dzodze by a pork  seller who was said to have intentionally trapped it.

The suspect was later convicted by the Dzodze District Magistrate's Court for causing harm to the dog, and was ordered to compensate the animal with GH¢500 to enable it to undergo veterinary treatment.

Two years after the landmark judgment, Fofoe was reported to have been involved in a domestic accident and died two weeks ago.

The owner Mr Stephen Atatsi said Fofoe was run over by a vehicle that was parked in the house while it lay beneath it.

Mr Atatsi who described the death as painful promised a befitting burial for his pet by building a veterinary clinic in the district to serve other dogs in the community.

The late Fofoe, 23 years of age has since been deposited at the St Anthony's hospital morgue in Dzodze awaiting burial next month.

He said, invitation letters have been sent to friends and families to join him in mourning of his dog.

Mr Atatsi who revealed his closeness to the dog condemned people who maltreat animals without realizing that such cruelties threaten the existence of the innocent animals.


By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

