Gunmen Attack Asiedu Nketia
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah aka General Mosquito, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reportedly been attacked by AK 47-wielding men on his way from his hometown, Seikwa, in the Tain District of the Brong-Ahafo Region, to Accra.
He was allegedly attacked near Suhum in the Eastern Region Monday afternoon.
The gunmen, said to be numbering about six, allegedly wielded AK 47 assault rifles and other sophisticated weapons, wearing masks. They were said to be driving a Toyota Tundra with registration number GT 666-12, and purportedly accosted General Mosquito and other occupants of his vehicle and harassed them at Obretema, a village along the Accra-Kumasi highway.
Mr Asiedu Nketia, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE via telephone, claimed that when the attackers crossed and stopped his V8 vehicle, he and a soldier friend mustered courage, stepped out of his vehicle to confront the armed men, following which he said the men bolted.
“We made an attempt to take snapshots of the gunmen but we were not successful, so I called the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, to inform him of what had happened so that he could alert any barrier on that road in a bid to arrest the gunmen; but I'm yet to hear from him,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia asserted.
He explained further that a convoy drove past them with one of the vehicles registered with a customised name – “Odeneho” – which he suspected might be owned by a chief, but said he could not state categorically whether the men had any link with the convoy.
General Mosquito indicated that none of the people he was traveling with was hurt.
FROM Daniel Bampoe, Obretema
