Leaders Operate In Silence And Quietness
Serpents grow longer, bigger and more powerful as they hide quietly in the undergrowth. By the time you see a snake it may have lived near you for several years. In the ministry, the unseen work is prayer. Notice the many unseen jobs that Eleazar the priest had to do.
And to the office of Eleazar, the son of Aaron the priest, pertaineth the oil for the light, and the sweet incense, and the daily meat offering, and the anointing oil, and the oversight of all the tabernacle, and of all that therein is, in the sanctuary, and in the vessels thereof.
Numbers 4:16
A silent person is usually seen as wise and respectable. Talking, chatting and relating do not make you look as wise as when you are quiet. A person who keeps quiet seems to have assessed the situation and judged that it is better to be quiet now than to speak. This is what seems to make him look wise.
A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; a time to rend, and a time to sew; A TIME TO KEEP SILENCE, and a time to speak;
Eccl 3:6-7
Therefore the prudent shall keep silence in that time; for it is an evil time.
Amos 5:13
Jesus could speak for hours when He was in the presence of friends but when He was in the presence of His enemies he was silent. A leader must learn to hold his peace when he stands in the presence of his accusers. Let them say what they can, but entrust yourself to God.
And the chief priests accused him of many things: but he answered nothing. And Pilate asked him again, saying, ANSWEREST THOU NOTHING? Behold how many things they witness against thee. But Jesus yet answered nothing; so that Pilate marvelled.
Mark 15:3-5
Amazingly, you will need to learn how to be quiet if you want to be a prophet of God. Apostle Paul was caught up into paradise and saw and heard wonderful things. But he made no remarkable comment about the things he saw and heard. He said, it was unlawful for him to say what he heard and saw.
Indeed, if you need quietness and silence to work for important men, you will need quietness and silence to work for God. God can reveal things to you that He has no intention of sharing with the public. God is looking for friends whom He can chat with. Would you like it if everything you said to your friend was broadcast on a radio? If you are going to become a prophet of God, you will have to learn to be quiet.
It is not expedient for me doubtless to glory. I will come to visions and revelations of the Lord. I knew a man in Christ above fourteen years ago, (whether in the body, I cannot tell; or whether out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;) such an one caught up to the third heaven. And I knew such a man, (whether in the body, or out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;) How that he was caught up into paradise, and heard unspeakable words, WHICH IT IS NOT LAWFUL FOR A MAN TO UTTER.
2 Corinthians 12:1-4
“Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). This popular scripture is telling you to be silent and quiet so that you can hear from God.
Many times, we do not hear from God because we are too busy talking, chatting or singing. I once spoke to a millionaire who got saved in prison. I asked him why he waited until he went to prison before he got saved. He explained, 'When you are out of prison, there are so many people to interact with. When I was in prison I had no one to talk to and no meetings to attend. It was there I began to commune with God.'
You will definitely hear from God when you minimise the talking. Notice the scripture below. It was in the silence that he heard the voice of God.
Then a spirit passed before my face; the hair of my flesh stood up: It stood still, but I could not discern the form thereof: an image was before mine eyes, THERE WAS SILENCE, AND I HEARD A VOICE, SAYING, shall mortal man be more just than God? Shall a man be more pure than his maker?
Job 4:12-17
It is easy to criticize, to be treacherous, to murmur and to grumble! Sin is present when there is a lot of talking. Leaders must develop the art of being quiet to avoid these sins.
When there are many words, transgression is unavoidable, but he who restrains his lips is wise.
Proverbs 10:19 (SB)
[email protected]
By Dag Heward-Mills
