Barack Obama is a White Man
When former US President Barack Obama (Democrat) campaigned in Berlin/Germany and other places in Europe as well as around the world, he was seen as a new Hero to carry the message of equality and fresh air with him being seen in Castle Osu side by side with Prez. John Atta Mills visiting the place of departure of thousands of slaves on their cruel way to the Americas and USA.
Media and Politicians claim, until today, that he was not eligible to stand for the presidency due to his upbringing and places he had spent during his childhood. In due course, Historians will find the bottom of the truth and bring final closure to this matter.
Barack Obama was seen proudly walking around his Kenyan village hugging and kissing his siblings, especially his lively grandmother he stated had given him good memories of his African heritage. People around the world supported the young President with slightly dark skin and an attractive wife, Michelle Obama, with their two smiling and lovely daughters to bring a change into American Politics away from President George Walker Bush jr., his Taliban disaster and handling of the ongoing conflict between Black and White in the American society and soul across the big country.
When people labeled him as the “First Black American President” - they did so out of shame about the slave history that is still tormenting the country until today deep down in their conscience making Blacks only equal by law and law enforcement, not by heart and mind of the Americans that are not Black - he refused to be called the way the world wanted to portrait him. In the end, he accepted the label which is not only false in any possible way but a great danger to the course of equality of Blacks and Whites.
When a Black Man (Kenyan Father) meets a White Woman (USA Mother) and they give birth to a son (Barack Obama), half of each race Genes make the new born baby, XY chromosomes. That makes a son that is a mix-raced child, a “third race”, neither black nor white, simply a mixed race child.
By the laws of the USA slave masters any person that has even one drop of black blood in his body is not a white or mixed race child, but completely to be seen as a black child. This law was to ensure that Black and White do not fall in love with each other as human beings but be kept apart from one another.
When a USA President is accepting to be called the “First Black President of the USA” (factual wrong), he at the same time stands in the footsteps and fellowship of the slave masters and accepts their interpretation of the world and the issues of Blacks and Whites and their relationship with each other.
Even if the election campaign and wrong labelling had the intention to highlight the racial problems of USA over 150 years after abolishing the slave laws and push a different agenda, time has proven that in fact the problem is not solved at all - rather delayed -, but pops up again and again in Charlottesville and other cities more often than not with Blacks killed unlawfully by White Officers. On that note to have labeled Barack Obama as the “First Black African US President” was and is very wrong and unfortunate as it means a delay in finding a final closure to the race problems so present in the USA of today. Anyone supporting the wrong labeling, supports and refreshes the unfortunate and inhuman slave laws…anybody better stays off such thinking!
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 25.08.2017
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
