Who owns my land?
President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe, kills White Farmers or kicks them out from their land sitting on to grow crop or cattle. His saying goes, that the land of Zimbabwe belongs to the Natives of the country and not outsiders, regardless whether they have inherited it from generations passed on but need to be given back to the very old original family’s heirs.
All across Africa, so in Ghana, land matters are an ongoing uncertainty. For Ghanaians to acquire land for construction of houses to occupy and rest with someone’s family, is a great headache and challenge. Even someone has done all his best to undertake due investigation of agent and the land owner to buy the land from whether he is the real owner and has a legal right to sell it to another person, more often than not, years done the line, someone passes by the newly constructed house claiming to be the legitimate owner of the land, be it with land’s title (title deed) or based on traditional law or chieftaincy rights. Year in and year out courts are full of such cases fighting for the real ownership of a land by which money, time and nerves are wasted.
My own father-in-law had saved part of his future pension money to acquire a land for his house and had started fencing it, yet behind his back someone, down the line, started to build a house on his land and was able to take it away from him. Every Ghanaian/African knows such stories in their numbers.
The owner of the world is the Creator of the world, GOD. At his feet humans have the obligation to manage well what was given to them. When Ghana/Africa got its Independence, it was their obligation to ensure that such matters do not arise but that clarity is in the system. 60 years ago, when Ghana got its Independence, besides establishing a Political System, it was also mandated into the hands of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and others to ensure that no buyer of any land thinking to have done the right things and taken correct steps, will not stand alone in the rain faces 2 or more people claiming to be the owner of the acquired land. These are basics of a country to operate well, and what should be the problem not to do the right thing in order to have a straight forward country? Did any White Man stop Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, or others, from engaging in such a lands certainty system…I do not think so! Would the White Man have put such a system in place? Most likely as that is what he does back home in his own country.
Immediately after the Re-Unification of Germany in 1990, the Government had set up a body “Treuhandanstalt” to regulate the issue of ownership in the former East-German “German Democratic Republic (DDR)” for business and lands matters. During the “DDR”, the Communist had taken factories and land away from the rightful owners given to Party Members and others. As the Berlin Wall was down, former owners or their children knocked at the door of history demanding their rights. For a period of over 20 years special courts were set up to solve these complex and complicated, often very emotional matters to bring closure to a sad part of German history. Not everyone is happy with the decisions made about their inheritance, but all are happy to find closure and certainty so that a whole nation can peacefully move on in its development. Is it too hard for Africa to learn from the Germans…or only unwillingness…please, talk to me! (North and South Vietnam had gone through the same process!)
P.S.: Togo sees death and fighting on the streets of Lome as the President is clearly violating the Constitution extending his reign in office beyond the set time frame and will of the people. Please, quote any developing and established Democracies in the White Man’s world of the past and present where a President/Prime Minister had ever tried to stay in power for more than the Constitution of his country permitted and permits as I do not know of any such example. I would be most grateful!
Madam Bridget Johnson, General Secretary, Alliance, Togo, TV3 morning news, 24.08.2017: “Our situation was even better under the Colonial Masters than what we face today in Togo, we need a change!”
P.S.S.: Johnnie Hughes, TV3 morning show “newday”, 24.08.2017, 06:11 am: “When we in Africa go into a restaurant owned by a White Man, when he is around, the black workers are busy to serve us well, once he has left the premises, someone like us as customers feel like a bagger to them as we do not know service and as much as we work, we do not work efficiently. We like to go around problems.”
P.S.S.S.: When we moved 2014 to Sakumono, the beach in Sakumono Village along Accra-Tema Beach Road (Gulf of Guinea) was littered to an acceptable degree, today it is impossible to walk there with peace of mind in the face of plastic, clothes, TV boxes and suitcases from out of the ocean. Did the White Man ( ), the Black Leaders ( ) or the ordinary citizen of Ghana ( ) litter the beach and made swimming and walking on the sand a health hazard? (Please tick)
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 25.08.2017
