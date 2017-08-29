modernghana logo

NPP must avoid complacency - Mr. Kwame Fordjour

GNA
32 minutes ago | NPP News

Kumasi, Aug. 28, GNA - Mr. William Kwame Fordjour, former Assemblyman for Bomso in Kumasi, has urged Ministers of State and other government functionaries to work assiduously for the realization of the nation's socio-economic goals.

He said they should ensure that the government's proposed people-centred policies and programmes were well executed to impact positively on the lives of the citizenry, particularly those at the grassroots.

'As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) comes out of an important stock-taking exercise, it is incumbent on well-meaning members to work within the ideologies and principles of the Party for which the ordinary Ghanaian voted them into power,' he noted.

Mr. Fordjour, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the Party members needed to contemplate and give serious considerations to the lessons learnt at its recent Delegates' Congress in the Central Region.

Issues bothering on education, health, job creation and agricultural development, he stated, ought to be addressed effectively as contained in the Party's Manifesto.

Mr. Fordjour who also an NPP activist, said the citizenry have the mandate to go all out in assisting the government to find lasting solution to the illegal small-scale mining menace since it was destructive to the country's environment.

The former Assemblyman praised President Nana Akufo-Addo for his resolve to deal with corruption in all its forms, and expressed optimism that this would help save the nation the vital resources lost through such practices.

GNA

By Stephen Asante, GNA

