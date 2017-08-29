TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Ten business personalities honoured
Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - Ten outstanding business icons over the weekend received awards for their sterling performance in quality leadership at the Ghana Business Quality Awards 2017, held at the Banquet hall, Accra.
They are Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, Founder and President of Ideal Group, Greater Accra, Dr Sampson Effah Apraku, Executive Chairman of Samara Group of Companies, Brong Ahafo region, Dr. Francis Adam Asaana, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Group of Companies, Upper East Region and Prof. Edmund N. Delle Founder of Rabito Clinic, Upper West Region.
The others are Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim,Chairman of GT Bank Ghana, Northern Region, Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, Group Chairman, First Sky Group of Companies, Volta Region and Mr. Kwabena Adjei, Founder of Kasapreko Company Limited, Western Region
The rest are Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, President of HODO Group, Ashanti Region, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Chairman of Group Nduom, Central Region and Dr Michael Agyekum-Addo, Chief Executive Officer of Mikaddo Holdings Limited, Eastern Region.
The ceremony was organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation Ghana, under the auspices of the Ministries of Finance and Business Development in collaboration with the Ghana Standard Authority.
There were also awards for Quality Registered Businesses, for their effective demonstration of innovation and competitiveness in their field of disciplines.
Allied limited was named as the business quality Oil and Gas Company of the year, Holy Trinity Medical Centre, the business quality leadership in health care, Regent University received the quality leadership in education award and Graphic group of companies, the print media house of the year, among others.
Mr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, Minister of Business Development commended the organisers, saying that, government's goal was to establish Ghana as the most business friendly country in Africa, led by the private sector, to create job opportunities.
'In this direction, government had initiated strategies, including the one district one factory policy to expand businesses and create jobs as well as making Ghana's business sector very competitive', he added.
He said come September 1, operations at the port would be paperless to improve transactions and ensure efficiency in the system.
Mr Mohammed urged captains of industry to pay attention to quality of their products, starting from the supply chain, to enhance competitiveness and public confidence for effective business transactions.
Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, President of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana said the award was aimed at promoting business development in the country.
He said the awards are based on the use of quality products and the adoption of effective quality management methodologies by Ghanaian and foreign companies in improving business competitiveness in the country.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
Business & Finance